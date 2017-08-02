See what RAILA ODINGA now wants after the murder of IEBC’s ICT boss MSANDO

Wednesday August 2, 2017 -The National Super Alliance (NASA) has challenged the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, to enlist the help of the America’s FBI and Scotland Yard in the investigations into the brutal murder of IEBC’s ICT boss Chris Musando





Addressing the press in Nairobi on Tuesday, Raila, through ANC Leader Musalia Mudavadi, said it is only through the foreign investigators that the real killers of Msando would be known.





The NASA team demanded for thorough investigations into the murder, saying Kenyans were tired of being fooled every time a high profile figures dies under unclear circumstances.





He noted that the Jubilee Government cannot be trusted to conduct transparent investigations into Msando’s murder because it is suspect number one.





We are happy that FBI and Scotland Yard have offered to help in resolving Msando’s murder. We want the police to accept the help and bring the killers to justice as soon as possible,” Mudavadi said.





