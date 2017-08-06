See the secret votes that RAILA ODINGA has ‘hidden’ in Mt. Kenya-This will give him a sure win

Sunday August 6, 2017 -National Super Alliance (NASA) flag bearer Raila Odinga has once again radiated confidence of wining the next week’s election by a landslide against his worthy opponent Uhuru Kenyatta of Jubilee.





Speaking in his last rally at the historic Uhuru Park Grounds, Raila said he has enough numbers to become the next President.





The NASA leader revealed that he has an extra one million votes in Mt. Kenya which President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, do not know about and which will tilt the figures in his favour.





He thanked the young people in Central Kenya for shunning ethnic politics and agreeing to give him more than a million votes from the region that is presumably Jubilee dominated.





“I will get more than one million votes from Mt. Kenya. Kikuyus have promised to vote for me this time because they are tired of corruption and bad governance from Jubilee,” Raila said.



