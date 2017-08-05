See a CHIEF in Nakuru bribing local residents with freebies to attend UHURU-RUTO rally at Afraha.Editor's Choice, Featured Articles, Forum and discussion 01:55
Chief Kariuki promised boda-boda riders free fuel and told local residents to board buses that will be moving round picking anyone who wants to attend the rally.
Jubilee has been accused of hiring crowds to fool the media that they still have strong support on the ground.
Here are tweets by Chief Kariuki where he desperately promises local residents freebies to attend Uhuru-Ruto rally.
