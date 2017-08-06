See the big party RAILA has organized in STATE HOUSE on Saturday and everyone is invited-CANAAN is real!

Sunday August 6, 2017 -NASA Presidential candidate Raila Odinga has invited all Kenyans to a State House party on Saturday after winning the Tuesday’s General Election.





Speaking at Uhuru Park where NASA held its final campaign rally ahead of the General Election, Raila said he has no doubt that he will be the next President after Tuesday.





He noted that his election as the 5th President of Kenya was a done deal and just waiting to be confirmed on Tuesday through the ballot.





He called on Kenyans to join him in Canaan (State House) on Saturday to celebrate his much deserved win, saying unlike President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto with their kula nyama na wakenya kumeza mate, his Canaan is for all Kenyans.





The NASA leader also charged that President Uhuru Kenyatta will be a nobody after Tuesday.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



