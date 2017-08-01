See the beautiful wife and lovely daughter the late Big Kev left behind (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, August 01, 2017- Veteran showbiz guru Kevin Ombajo better known as Big Kev passed on over the weekend after valiant battle with cancer.





The event organizer and CEO of Trublaq Entertainment had numerous surgeries that have seen the removal of 14 brain tumors but the last operation in October last year left him completely incapacitated.





He left behind a beautiful wife and wife, Tracy Mwende and their lovely daughter Shana.





See photos below.