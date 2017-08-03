See BABU OWINO’s promise to Embakasi East residents that may see him win by landslide.

Thursday, August 03, 2017-

Embakasi East parliamentary aspirant Babu Owino has promised to donate his salary to the needy people in the constituency should he clinch the parliamentary seat in the August 8 election.

Speaking to Kiss FM, the former SONU chairman said he knows what it means to live in poverty and vowed to give all his monthly earnings as a member of parliament to the deprived residents.

On the same breath, Owino urged Kenyans to vote for the NASA presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, saying he is the only person with a solution to the problems facing Kenyans.

Babu will face-off with Jubilee’s Francis Mureithi for the Embakasi East parliamentary seat.

