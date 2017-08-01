RAPHAEL TUJU indicates that MSANDO may have been ASSASSINATED for political reasons

Tuesday August 1, 2017 -Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju has condemned the cold blooded murder of IEBC’s ICT Director Chris Msando.





Speaking yesterday, Tuju gave strong indications that Msando may have been killed for political reasons.





“Nobody should die because of politics. No one has a right to take the life of another Kenyan for political reasons,” Tuju said.





However, Tuju urged Kenyans not to politicize Msando’s killing, saying the police should be given enough time to get to the bottom of the matter.





He told the police to leave no stone unturned in the investigation of Msando’s brutal assassination.





Msando went missing on Friday after a TV interview, where he spoke candidly about the technology to be used in the August election, and his body was found on Saturday in a forest before it was ferried to City Mortuary.



