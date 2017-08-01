RAILA’s NASA reveals shocking information about IEBC’s ICT boss CHRIS MSANDO’s death

Tuesday August 1, 2017 -National Super Alliance (NASA) has made new shocking revelations following the brutal murder of IEBC’s ICT Manager Chris Msando.





In a statement issued by ANC Leader Musalia Mudavadi, NASA claimed that Msando was murdered because of his knowledge of the IEBC’s technology.





He noted that the deceased had made several reports to Central Police Station that his life was in danger but the police did nothing to protect him.





“Msando made several reports to the police that his life was in danger few days before he went missing on Friday and his body found on Saturday,’ Mudavadi said.





The NASA leader expressed concerns that the person holding the key to August polls could be murdered few days to election, saying his killing is a big blow to the clamor for free and fair elections.





He called on the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta to provide enough security to IEBC staff to ensure they stay alive to oversee the August polls, considering that IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati has already said his staff was feeling unsafe.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



