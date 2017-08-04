RAILA’s NASA disappoints supporters as it asks them to vote and go home-Don’t guard votes at polling stations

Friday August 4, 2017- The National Super Alliance (NASA) finally bowed to pressure and backed down on the move to guard votes at polling stations.





This is after it asked its supporters to wake up early in the morning on the 8th of this month to cast their votes and go back home just as demanded by the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta through the police.





Speaking while on campaign trail in Kisumu, the NASA leaders, led by Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka and Moses Wetangula begged the supporters to comply with the IEBC and police demand to stay 400 meters away from the polling stations.





According to Kalonzo, Jubilee is planning to teargas NASA supporters camping at polling stations to cause confusion and rig elections.





Instead the NASA brigades advised NASA supporters to camp in shopping centers and go back to polling stations in the evening to witness counting of the votes and declaration of results.



