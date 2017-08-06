RAILA was shopping and playing with his grand-children as UHURU visited churches for prayers(PICs)

Sunday, August 6, 2017 -Former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, spent the better part of Sunday shopping with his grand-daughters in a Nairobi mall as Uhuru visited different churches in Nairobi for prayers ahead of August 8 th Elections.

Raila shared photos hanging out with his grand-daughters saying “ I had promised my granddaughters the day I get a day off the Campaign Trail it will be "their" day. That Sunday was today and they quickly came to collect! The pictures speak for themselves; we had a great time. I was surprised they let me on their equipment, I guess it's fair to say my early morning fitness training for Canaan is yielding results.

The importance of family is immeasurable and I am thankful for the joys of it. Thanking all the people I interacted with today for the kindness they extended to my girls and I. Wishing you all a restful Sunday as we gear for the final lap into Canaan.

Don't forget - 8-8-8”

