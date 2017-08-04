RAILA should forget the Presidency-See the ‘witchery’ that KIKUYU elders did at UHURU’s home

Friday August 4, 2017 -President Uhuru Kenyatta received some magic powers as he soldiers on to defend his seat against National Super Alliance (NASA) flag bearer Raila Odinga in the next week’s General Election.





This is after Kikuyu elders fortified him with some traditional powers yesterday in a ceremony that was conducted at Uhuru’s rural home.





The elders held special traditional prayer sessions known to the Kikuyu community as Kiama Kia Ma, in readiness for the next week’s polls.





They invoked powers from their ancestors to guide and help President Uhuru Kenyatta to defeat his rival Raila Odinga by a landslide next week and ensure the continuity of uthamaki.





They also appealed to their secret gods to ensure the next week’s election is peaceful and for the losers to accept defeat.





Similar prayers were in Mount Kenya forest as elders sought divine intervention for peace in the country before and after polls.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



