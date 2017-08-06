RAILA shares PHOTOs of how his supporters are entering Canaan and promises to send UHURU home

Sunday, August 6, 2017 -Former Prime Minister and NASA flag-bearer, Raila Odinga, has shared photos of how his supporters are entering Canaan ahead of August 8 th Election.

Raila exuded confidence that he will beat Uhuru and send him to Gatundu.

He shared the photos on his facebook page saying, “ Asanteni sana Wakenya! How are YOU entering Canaan? Share your pics!"

See photos



