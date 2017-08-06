RAILA shares PHOTOs of how his supporters are entering Canaan and promises to send UHURU home

RAILA shares PHOTOs of how his supporters are entering Canaan and promises to send UHURU homeEditor's Choice, Featured Articles, Forum and discussion 02:55
Sunday, August 6, 2017-Former Prime Minister and NASA flag-bearer, Raila Odinga, has shared photos of how his supporters are entering Canaan ahead of August 8th Election.
Raila exuded confidence that he will beat Uhuru and send him to Gatundu.
He shared the photos on his facebook page saying, “Asanteni sana Wakenya! How are YOU entering Canaan? Share your pics!"
See photos
The Kenyan DAILY POST.