RAILA shares PHOTOs of how his supporters are entering Canaan and promises to send UHURU home

Sunday, August 6, 2017-Former Prime Minister and NASA flag-bearer, Raila Odinga, has shared photos of how his supporters are entering  Canaan ahead of August 8th Election.
Raila exuded confidence that he will beat Uhuru and send him to Gatundu.

He shared the photos on his facebook page saying, Asanteni sana Wakenya! How are YOU entering Canaan? Share your pics!"
See photos




