RAILA ODINGA‘s rally turns CHAOTIC in MOMBASA as JOHO 'exchange blows' with HASSAN OMAR

Friday August 4, 2017

-National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga‘s rally in Mombasa has turned chaotic after two political camps clashed in front of the aging opposition leader.





The incident happened at Tononoka grounds on Friday where NASA political heavyweights had gathered to popularize their presidential bid.





Witnesses say tension among ODM supporters began when NASA deputy presidential candidate Kalonzo Musyoka arrived in town with Hassan Omar, who is seeking to unseat Joho.





Wiper supporters then raised concerns over an election banner placed behind the main dais that bore portraits of governors Hassan Joho and Amason Kingi.





Kalonzo was unable to calm the situation as several youths climbed on the stage.





" Tafadhali twawaomba vijana mtoke kwa jukwaa. Msiharibu ushindi wetu tafadhali ," Kalonzo told the crowd as he tried to get them off stage.





Raila Odinga and other NASA principals were seated behind the commotion and were shielded by their body guards since the goons wanted to beat them.





Police were forced to fire teargas to disperse the angry Wiper goons who wanted to beat Hassan Joho.





Joho of ODM is facing a fierce challenge from Hassan Omar who vying using Wiper ticket.



