RAILA ODINGA‘s NASA reveals what UHURU is doing in MT KENYA region at NIGHT – Have they sensed defeat?

Monday August 7, 2017

-National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders have again accused Jubilee Government of planning to stuff ballot boxes in most of its strongholds.





Jubilee strongholds include, Upper Eastern, Central Kenya and Rift Valley regions.





In a press conference on Monday, Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, said NASA has information that the Jubilee administration intends to switch of the electronic voter registration in their strongholds to give room for ballot stuffing.





Mudavadi also claimed than an aircraft full of grenades was dispatched from Nanyuki to Lamu.





Meanwhile, there is tension in Siaya and Kisumu counties after over 200 people realized their names are missing from the voter’s register.





According to the angry residents their names disappeared right after the date of confirmation.





An IEBC official, who sought anonymity, confirmed that there is a problem with the voter register.



