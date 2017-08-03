RAILA ODINGA will be happy if I was KILLED like MUSANDO – KDF SPOKESMAN JOSEPH OWUOTH says

Thursday August 3, 2017-

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) spokesman, Joseph Owuoth, has dismissed reports from some sections of the media that he is working with NASA presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, to bring down the Jubilee government in August.





In a phone interview on Thursday, Owuoth also denied reports he will appear before a court martial for allegedly "working with Raila Odinga and other enemies of the state".





“It not true. I have received three calls about this but I am going on with my work. I am not aware of anything like that," said Owuoth.





The spokesman said allegations that he intends to bring down the ruling coalition are false and asked Kenyans to stop spreading rumours.





NASA leaders led by Prof Anyang Nyongo raised the alarm on Tuesday saying the spokesman had gone missing, days after IEBC acting ICT director Chris Msando was found dead.





They claimed he has been assassinated like Musando.





But Owuoth said NASA politicians seem to be happy if he was found murdered since they could have made a political mileage from his death.





“My commander remains to be Uhuru Kenyatta and no rumour mongering will change the fact,” said Owouth.



