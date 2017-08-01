RAILA ODINGA to beat UHURU KENYATTA in August badly – New OPINION POLL

Tuesday August 1, 2017-

A new survey conducted by Infotrak Research firm shows that National Super Alliance(NASA) Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, will beat President Uhuru Kenyatta during the August 8th Presidential election.





According to the poll, Raila Odinga will garner 49 percent of the registered voters compared to Uhuru Kenyatta 48 percent.





The poll showed that Raila is leading in the Coast, Eastern, Western, Nyanza and Nairobi provinces.





Uhuru maintains lead in Rift Valley, Central and North Eastern provinces.





Jubilee party and NASA have been campaigning across the country for the election that will take place on August 8.





"The undecided will determine the outcome. There's no possibility of a run-off," Infotrak CEO Angela Ambitho said when the poll results were released on Tuesday.





The poll was conducted on July 27-31 and involved 5,000 people sampled from the 47 counties.





However, the poll may dismissed by Jubilee leaders and supporters since Ambitho is alleged to be on Raila Odinga’s payroll.



