RAILA ODINGA tells UHURU to respect civil servants – You can’t sack chiefs because of campaigning for NASA.

Thursday August 3, 2017

-National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has warned President Uhuru Kenyatta against threatening civil servants who are campaigning for NASA.





A number of chiefs from Makueni, Machakos and Kitui counties are using government resources to campaign for NASA.





Speaking in Wote, Makueni County on Wednesday, Uhuru said he will sack all the chiefs who are campaigning for NASA after he wins the presidency next week.





But in a fast rejoinder, Raila said civil servants cannot forgo their right to vote for leaders of their choice.





The opposition leader further said the threats are calculated to intimidate civil servants to support Uhuru in the polls that are four days away.





"These threats to chiefs and public servants are further evidence that the President can no longer differentiate his private and public persona,” Raila said in a statement on Thursday.





"As the President was threatening chiefs, CS's and other senior public servants have been mobilised to campaign for Jubilee." he added.





Raila concluded by urging chiefs to support NASA and promised them of senior jobs if he wins the presidency next week.



