RAILA ODINGA tells EU ELECTION OBSERVERS why UHURU may beat him on TUESDAY

Monday August 7, 2017-

National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has told Kenya's election observers that he has no confident with the voter’s register that will be used during the Tuesday presidential election.





Kenya goes to the poll on Tuesday and is a tight race between President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga.





Speaking after meeting European Union observers, Raila said his party does not have confidence in the voter registration.





According to Raila his party paid the IEBC Sh 20,000 fee for a certified copy of the voter register but it is yet to receive it.





The former Premier also accused the commission officials of working with the ruling coalition with a plan of rigging the general election.





Meanwhile Former US secretary of state John Kerry has said that he is happy with IEBC’s level of preparedness ahead of Tuesday’s general election.





Mr Kerry is leading the Carter Centre Observer Delegation to observe the Kenya’s election.



