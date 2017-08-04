RAILA ODINGA says he will not use ADOPT A POLLING STATION - It is a recipe for chaos

Friday August 4, 2017-

National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga has urged his supporters to go home after voting on Tuesday next week.





Earlier, Raila has been urging his supporters not to go home after voting urging them to protect his votes from being stolen.





The information was issued by Raila and was relayed to NASA supporters by former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka on Thursday who urged the supporters to go home after voting.





Kalonzo said a situation where people mill around voting centres might create chaotic scenes which might end up making people shun polling stations.





The former VP said the new strategy is meant to ensure their supporters are safe adding that they have information authorities could harm those found hanging around polling centers.





"Jubilee is planning to use police to teargas opposition supporters to bar them from voting. Vote and wait for results outside the polling stations or at home." he said.



