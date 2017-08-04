RAILA ODINGA forms a transition team to hand over power next week – He is sure he will beat UHURU

Friday August 4, 2017-

National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has assembled a transition team of eight technocrats and close associates to oversee government handover if he wins the presidency next week.





According to his close advisers, Raila plans to introduce drastic measures to rationalise, align and restructure government ministries and departments and reduce public expenditure by eliminating duplication.





Part of the team will join top government officials, formally known as the Assumption of the Office of the President Committee, to spearhead the handover of power.





The naming of the team signals that Raila is confident about vanquishing President Uhuru Kenyatta and denying him a second term.





The team is headed by Dr Mutakha Kangu, David Ndii, East Africa Legislative Assembly member Abubakar Zein and lawyer Paul Mwangi.





Kalonzo Musyoka, who is Raila’s runningmate,is represented by Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jnr.





Tongaren MP Eseli Simiyu represents Ford Kenya boss Moses Wetang'ula.





Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) party leader Isaac Ruto is represented by his party chairman Isiolo Deputy Governor Mohammed Guleid.



