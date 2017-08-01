RAILA ODINGA asks UHURU /RUTO's govt to hire FBI and SCOTLAND YARD to investigate MUSANDO’s MURDER

Tuesday August 1, 2017-

National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders have asked the government to accept the assistance of FBI and Scotland Yard to investigate the death of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) ICT manager, Chris Musando.





On Tuesday, the UK and US governments said they will assist the Kenya government to investigate the murder of Musando and his clandestine lover Caroline Ngumbu.





Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, NASA principal, Musalia Mudavadi said Kenyans will not trust anybody who takes his place as IEBC ICT director.





“To restore the shaken confidence in electronic systems, IEBC should immediately secure the services of an internationally recognised expert to oversee the KIEMS,” Mudavadi said.





"With the reported intimidation of IEBC officials, Kenyans will not believe whoever takes the late Msando’s place will perform the job with the integrity that Msando brought." Mudavadi added.





Mudavadi further urged the government to accept Scotland Yard (UK) and FBI (USA) offers to assist in investigations into Msando's murder.





"We are most grateful for this offer of high level assistance and urge the government to speedily accept it," he said.



