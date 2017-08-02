RAILA ODINGA and RUTO heckled like BURUKENGEs in BOMET – UHURU and RUTO smiling

RAILA ODINGA and RUTO heckled like BURUKENGEs in BOMET – UHURU and RUTO smilingPolitics 08:43
Wednesday August 2,2017-National Super Alliance(NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, was on Wednesday forced to address an empty stadium in Bomet County after residents walked away from the meeting.
According to sources, Raila and his co –principal, Isaac Ruto, were seen begging the residents not to walk away from the rally at Kapkatet Grounds.
Efforts by Ruto to convince the residents to stay were met by pro -Jubilee chants who said they will not listen to empty rhetoric by Raila and Ruto , who is also the area governor.
The historic Kapkatet Grounds was empty since people walked away shouting 'Jubilee emet' meaning Jubilee Zone.
The incident comes a week after Infotrak Research Firm said Bomet is no longer a Jubilee stronghold and is a NASA zone.
Here is a post by one of Bomet residents who refused to go to Canaan with Raila Odinga.
