RAILA is winning -See what his supporters are doing to ensure 99.99% turnout in his stronghold(PHOTOs)

Monday, August 7, 2017

-The supporters of NASA flag-bearer Raila Odinga in Western and Nyanza , have printed the names of all registered voters per polling station and hanged them outside the various stations where voting will take place.





Your name will be ticked when you present yourself at the Station.

Well wishers who support Raila in Nyanza and Western have vowed that they will look for every registered voter and mobilize him or her to turn out and vote on August 8 th .

Every voter will be traced to ensure 99.99 % turnout in Raila’s strong-hold.

The move by Raila’s supporters comes amidst claims that there will be a poor turnout in Central on August 8 th because of voter apathy.

Here are photos of Raila's supporters hanging names of voters outside one of the polling stations ahead of August 8th.