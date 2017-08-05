Police did not raid NASA offices - WATCHMEN at the SIFA TOWERS SAYS

Saturday August 5, 2017

-Security officers manning SIFA building in Nairobi have denied reports from National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders that police raided one of the offices in the building on Friday evening.





According to NASA secretariat head, Norman Magaya, police raided the NASA tallying centre at the building and took away with 290 tablets and 50 laptops a claim dismissed by watchmen and other security officers.





“A few minutes to 8pm Friday, police in hoods and armed with AK47 and machine guns raided different offices that host operations of the Opposition National Super Alliance and held staff, mostly young university and college students on internship, hostage, forcing them to lie on the floor for hours then took away all their equipment,” Magaya said.





“The raiders also broke down and ferried away surveillance cameras, desktop computers, computer servers, Ipads and laptops in addition to taking photos of the identification documents of all the staff,” Magaya added.





But Nairobi police boss Japheth Koome denied reports of a raid and said he was not aware of such raid.





“I cannot comment because I am not aware of such a thing," Koome said.



