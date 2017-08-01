PHOTOs of MUSANDO’s clandestine lover, the young LADY who was killed alongside him.

Tuesday, August 1, 2017 -The identity of the young lady who was killed alongside ICT Manager, Chris Musando, has been revealed.

Her name is, Caroline Ngumbu, a 21 year old lady who had just completed her studies at Kenyan Medical Training College(KMTC).

She was waiting to graduate in December.

According to Caroline’s sister, Jedida Wanjiku, the late Caroline informed her that she was going out to have some nice time with Musando on Friday Night.

She also informed her mother that she was going for a night out.

However, her mother was not aware that her daughter was involved in an affair with Musando.

Her sister Jedida told journalists that she last spoke to the deceased at around 7PM om Friday.

She told her that she was going to have a few drinks with Musando and promised to go back home.

However, she didn’t return home.

Her lifeless body was found lying next to that of Musando in a small forest in Kikuyu.

Here are photos of Musando’s clandestine lover, a young college lady who was waiting to graduate in December.



