PETER MUNYA is going home next week after UHURU KENYATTA works his MAGIC

Thursday August 3, 2017-

Meru gubernatorial aspirant, Kiraitu Murungi, has received a huge boost after independent candidate Kinoti Gatobu dropped his governor race and supported him.





Gatobu stepped down after President Uhuru Kenyatta promised him a state position during his tour of the county on Thursday.





“We have agreed that he steps down then we will find a job for him in government. He can then get more experience and when Kiraitu and I retire, he and Ruto can continue with the work," said Uhuru who was accompanied by his loyal deputy William Ruto.





Uhuru also called Meru people to avoid taking miraa matters to court, saying they should find solutions with the help of their leaders.





"Stop taking matters to court stopping the implementation of miraa reforms. Let's come to the people, discuss the issues with them and solve them here. Taking them to court only delays reforms at the expense of farmers,” Uhuru says.





Gatobu endorsement of Kiraitu is a big blow to Meru Governor, Peter Munya who is defending his seat using Party of National Unity (PNU) ticket.



