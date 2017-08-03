PESA INAMWAGWA! Jubilee’s Embakasi East MP Aspirant, MUREITHI, caught on camera bribing voters (VIDEO)

Thursday, 03 August 2017- Jubilee’s Embakasi East parliamentary aspirant, Francis Mureithi is under siege after a video of him bribing voters with money emerged online.





Mureithi, who is facing stiff competition from ODM’s Babu Owino, has been handing out goodies hoping to get an edge over the former UoN student leader.





Kenyans on twitter reckon this is tantamount to bribing voters ahead of the August 8 poll and called on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to crack the whip.





Watch the video below.







