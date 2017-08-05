ORENGO shocks UHURU-RUTO as he sheds more light on NASA tallying centre raid(READ)

Saturday, August 5, 2017 -According to Siaya Senator, James Orengo, the raid on NASA Presidential tallying centre at Sifa Towers is an exercise in futility by Jubilee Government.





What they vandalised is just a back up that will only take them a day to erect.





The parallel tallying system is intact.





It’s in a secret place.





Read Orengo’s statement that will shock Uhuru-Ruto.





"We thank God. These malignant individuals do not know where exactly, the NASA presidential tallying centre is situated.





In fact, what these doofus vandalised is just a back up that will only take us a day to erect.





We would like to confirm to our supporters that our parallel tallying system is intact. We are also urging them to remain vigilant and calm as we finalize on our journey to Canaan.





Our journey to the promised land is no longer a wish, a dream or a fallacy. It is a reality."

James Aggrey Bob Orengo.



Siaya Senator. ”



