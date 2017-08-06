ORENGO reveals names of POLICE OFFICERS sent by UHURU to raid NASA tallying center and you won’t believe it

Sunday August 6, 2017 -Fiery Siaya Senator James Orengo has exposed the police officers who raided the National Super Alliance (NASA) tallying center at Sifa Towers in Westlands on Friday night on President Uhuru Kenyatta’s orders.





Orengo revealed the names of the rogue officers used by Jubilee to intimidate NASA in order to facilitate the rigging of the next week’s elections in favour of Uhuru during the NASA finally rally at Uhuru Park.





Addressing the mammoth crowd, Orengo named Corporal Charles Ndungu, Corporal Leonard Barongo, Corporal Linton Nyagah, Sergeant Richard Serem and Chief Inspector Francis Kimemia as Uhuru’s goons who raided NASA center.





This came even as the police vehemently denied any raid on NASA tallying center, saying the Opposition was setting stage to reject the outcome of the Tuesday’s polls.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



