NYONGO reveals who and why they killed MSANDO and what they will do with his chopped off hand

Tuesday August 1, 2017 -Kisumu Senator Prof. Peter Anyang Nyongo has indirectly linked President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee to the murder of Chris Msando, who until his untimely death was the ICT Manager at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).





Speaking during an interview, Nyongo revealed that the poor Msando was tortured to death because he refused to give Jubilee some crucial information regarding the Kenya Integrated Elections Management System (KIEMS) which will be used in the elections.





“Msando was killed because he refused to give information about KIEMS. He was tortured for information but declined and that’s why he was murdered,” Nyongo said.





This comes even as it emerged that Msando’s severed hand was chopped off intentionally to be used by the killers to access the IEBC servers and database to facilitate the rigging of the August 8th elections.



