No Taking Chances- These Kenyans went out of their way to cast their votes-PHOTOs

Tuesday, August 08, 2017

- Millions of Kenyans exercised their democratic rights on Tuesday’s General Elections that witnessed unprecedented voter turnout.





Like these photos attest, some people went out of their way to make sure they cast their vote in what has been billed as the high stake election since independence.





While there are several instances where people turned up despite not being in good shape, this guy who showed at his polling center while breathing with the aid of an oxygen cylinder has warmed hearts of Kenyans.





