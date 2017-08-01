No DEAD VOTERS will rise under my watch- CHRIS MUSANDO before his brutal murder (VIDEO)

Tuesday, August 01, 2017- The chilling murder of IEBC ICT manager Chris Musando has left many in shock and potentially plunged the upcoming elections into disarray.





Musando was tasked with a gargantuan task of making sure the IEBC systems are hack-proof and was determined to deliver a free, fair and credible election.





A month before the evil poachers of men struck, Musando gave this interview to John-Allan Namu on the commission’s preparedness ahead of the elections.





Musando stated he will make sure dead voters don’t rise.





Watch the video below.



