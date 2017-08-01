No DEAD VOTERS will rise under my watch- CHRIS MUSANDO before his brutal murder (VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Featured Articles, Videos 03:31
Tuesday, August 01, 2017- The chilling murder of IEBC ICT manager Chris Musando has left many in shock and potentially plunged the upcoming elections into disarray.
Musando was tasked with a gargantuan task of making sure the IEBC systems are hack-proof and was determined to deliver a free, fair and credible election.
A month before the evil poachers of men struck, Musando gave this interview to John-Allan Namu on the commission’s preparedness ahead of the elections.
Musando stated he will make sure dead voters don’t rise.
Watch the video below.
"No dead voters will rise under my watch" ~ Chris Musando with @AfUncensored & @johnallannamu before his murder #JusticeForMsando #RIPMsando pic.twitter.com/KrV3G8p9Xi— #Ungovernable✊ -🇰🇪 (@KenyanTaxPayer) August 1, 2017
