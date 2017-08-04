NASA’s Tallying Center at SIFA TOWERS raided by police- Muthama confirms.

12:54

Friday, 04 August 2017- Reports indicate that police have raided the Nasa tallying centre at Sifa Towers in Nairobi.

Mr Paul Mwangi, the head of Raila Odinga's presidential legal team, Machakos Senator Johnson Muthama and Norman Magaya, the Nasa chief executive officer said that men in uniform were at the opposition’s tallying offices on Friday evening.

Nasa Presidential candidate Raila Odinga recently confirmed that they have a tallying center in Kenya and the cloud but denied the existence of another tallying center in Tanzania.

More to follow.

  1. Anonymous
    4 August 2017 at 13:49

    Polisi ni watumishi wa umma na taifa. When they do their job, they are not Jubilee or Nasa. They are security officers. Raila does not seem to reckon this. It is like all security officers should be sleeping now, giving him a chance to wreck National havoc. Lord of anarchy. Goon master!

  2. Anonymous
    4 August 2017 at 13:57

    Shame on uhuru and jubilee

   

