NASA leaders ENDORSE another Jubilee Governor on the last day-This is not happening

Sunday August 6, 2017 -As the official campaign period came to a close yesterday, politicians made their last push to endear themselves to the electorate as others aligned themselves strategically to ensure they emerge victorious in the Tuesday elections.





The closure of campaigns came as a blessing in disguise for Joseph Ole Lenku, who is seeking to unseat David Nkedianye of ODM as Kajiado Governor, after a section of NASA leaders in the county abandoned their candidate and endorsed his candidature.





Led by ODM Director of Elections in the county Bob Njagi, the NASA leaders accused Nkadianye of playing divisive politics and thus the reason to support Lenku of Jubilee.





They defended their move citing the case in which Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka endorsed Jackson Mandago of Jubilee for the Uasin Gishu Governorship.





“When NASA leaders went to campaign in Eldoret, they endorsed Mandago who is Jubilee candidate. We hope they will respect our decision to back Lenku because we hope he is the best placed candidate to foster harmony among tribes living in Kajiado,” Njagi said.



