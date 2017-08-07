MUTAHI NGUNYI mathematically analyses who will win the election between UHURU and RAILA ODINGA

Monday August 7, 2017-

Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has finally revealed the person who will win the Tuesday’s presidential election between President Uhuru Kenyatta and National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga.





The tomorrow’s election is a fierce political battle between Uhuru Kenyatta who represents the status quo and Raila Odinga who represent the change.





In his weekly show, the Fifth Estate, Mutahi noted that President Uhuru Kenyatta will win because “incumbent presidents in Africa do not lose elections unless they are incompetent and Uhuru is not”





According to Ngunyi, Uhuru through Gikuyu Embu and Meru Association (GEMA) has a high starting point compared to Raila Odinga.





He said GEMA and Kalenjin votes add to 7.9 million votes while Raila has Nyanza, Luhya, Coast and Kamba votes which adds to 6.9 million votes.





In a nutshell, Mutahi said Uhuru will beat Raila Odinga comfortably and send him to retirement in Bondo, Siaya County.



