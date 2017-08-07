MUDAVADI reveals the person who has been leaking UHURU /RUTO's secrets to RAILA ODINGA - you won’t believe!

Monday August 7, 2017-

Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has revealed the name of a senior government official ,who has been leaking Jubilee government secrets to opposition leader Raila Odinga.





Addressing a press conference on Monday, Mudavadi said he has intelligence that the government will turn off Kenya Integrated Election Management System (KIEMS) Kits during the Tuesday poll and then proceed with the manual voting.





Mudavadi said the plan is by the government and IEBC and will be affected from noon.





The ANC boss claimed Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinett leaked this information to his relative, who decided to share it for Kenyans' sake.





"We are fully informed the state has planned to get all kits switched off starting noon. The plot will start in one region, spread across the country and see IEBC resort to manual processes. This information was leaked by the IG himself to his relative,” Mudavadi said.





He said after the switch off, some locations which are Opposition strongholds will be cordoned off and ballot boxes stuffed.



