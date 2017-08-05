MSANDO’s killers arrested in Uganda trying to flee, What cops found inside the car is shocking.

Saturday, August 5, 2017 -Police in Uganda have arrested 3 suspects who may have been involved in the mysterious death of ICT Manager, Chris Msando.

A black Toyota Fortuner vehicle with Ugandan number plates which is believed to have been used by those who tortured and killed Msando was intercepted in Northern Uganda on Friday afternoon.

Ugandan flying squad officers arrested three suspects, a Kenyan national and two Ugandans who are under arrest.

The suspects entered Uganda via Malaba border.

They were heading to Juba, South Sudan when Ugandan flying squad officers intercepted them.

The suspects have been identified as, Mathew Butia, a Kenyan national, Joseph Okongo and Moses Goloba, who are both Ugandans.

Ugandan flying squad officers found a Kenyan number plate inside the car which had Ugandan registration plate as a decoy.

In a shocking twist of events, a top Ugandan police officer confirmed that the Kenyan number plate found inside the car which the 3 suspects were travelling in belongs to a car of a popular Kenyan politician.

Here’s the car that was intercepted in Nothern Uganda carrying the three suspects.

The vehicle is said to have been used by Msando’s killers when they tortured and killed him.



