MSANDO’s family embarrasses RAILA and NASA as it makes this sensitive demand after his killing

Thursday August 3, 2017 -The family of the late IEBC’s ICT Manager, Chris Msando, has appealed to Kenyans, especially the politicians, to be mindful on what they post on social media regarding his brutal killing.





Speaking yesterday at Lee Funeral Home after the autopsy which revealed that he was strangled to death, Msando’s brother, Peter, asked Kenyans not to politicize his brother’s death and to be sensitive on what they post online, saying the posts were painful.





He said the family should be spared more grief at this moment in time when it’s mourning.





Peter indirectly dismissed the Opposition’s narrative that Msando was murdered by Jubilee to gain access to the IEBC servers in order to rig the next week’s polls.





“A lot of what is being posted out there is false and I urge Kenyans, especially the politicians, to stop making reckless statements on Msando’s death,” Peter said.



