MIGUNA MIGUNA claims his life is in DANGER – They want to kill me like CHRIS MUSANDO

Tuesday August 1, 2017-

Nairobi gubernatorial hopeful, Miguna Miguna, has today claimed his life in danger and asked police to provide him with more security.





Commenting on social media on Tuesday, Miguna claimed two cars have been trailing him during his campaigns and said he has already reported the matter to police.





He said he was shocked by the death of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) ICT manager, Christopher Musando, who was killed by unknown people on Saturday.





“I have reported many incidents before and the police have not arrested the people... It is not a laughing matter. And if Mr Msando had been here last week... and he had reported incidents and you guys laughed at him, and then he is dead... It is very sad, we have to take these things seriously,” Miguna wrote.





Miguna, who is a Canadian trained lawyer, urged Kenyans to elect leaders with integrity so as to prevent the deaths of innocent Kenyans.





“To prevent the deaths of innocent Kenyans like Chris Musando, patriots must elect leaders of integrity and defeat merchants of impunity,” Miguna said.



