MARAGA shows UHURU the MIDDLE FINGER – I will not drop GEORGE ODUNGA!

Wednesday August 2, 2017-

Chief Justice, David Maraga has told President Uhuru Kenyatta off for asking him to remove Justice George Odunga from all August 8 election cases.





In a letter to Odunga through, Jubilee Party chairman, Raphael Tuju on Tuesday, Uhuru raised concern over Odunga‘s relationship with NASA chief polls agent James Orengo.





“It was recently revealed that Justice Odunga is related to Siaya Senator James Orengo [yet] the judge has presided over numerous cases where Orengo is retained as advocate," Tuju said in a letter to Maraga on Tuesday.





In a fast response, Maraga said politicians will not dictate which judge sits on cases and urged those dissatisfied with Jugdes decisions to appeal instead of sending him silly letters.





“Politicians from both NASA and Jubilee should desist from attacking the judiciary,” said Maraga.





Maraga also asked the state to increase security for Justice Odunga a day after Jubilee threatened the judge.





He said Odunga’s life is in danger following threats from Jubilee operatives like Raphael Tuju.



