MAMBO YABADILIKA as THABO MBEKI endorses RAILA ODINGA for PRESIDENCY

Saturday August 5,2017-

National Super Alliance(NASA) presidential candidate , Raila Odinga has received a major boost after former South Africa president , Thabo Mbeki endorsed his bid on Saturday.





Mbeki, who is part of African Union’s Election Observatory Mission group attended NASA rally at Uhuru park where he endorsed Raila Odinga‘s presidency.





Most of political pundits who commented on Mbeki’s attendance said his presence signifies a new dawn for Kenyans.





“President Thabo Mbeki arrives at Uhuru Park to witness the beginning of a New Dawn for the Republic of Kenya,” said Silas Jakakimba who is a renowned political analyst.





Sources said Jubilee leaders led by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto were shocked when they heard that Mbeki had endorsed Raila Odinga as the fifth President of Kenya.





Mbeki served as a South Africa's president between 1999 and 2008.



