Mambo kweli yabadilika! KIDERO ‘joins’ UHURU’s JUBILEE 3 days to polls and sends very disturbing signal (photos)

Saturday August 5, 2017 -With barely three days to the much anticipated General Election, politicians are desperately doing what they thought they will never do just to endear themselves to the electorate.





This was exhibited yesterday when Nairobi Governor Dr. Evans Kidero joined Jubilee while campaigning to retain his seat.





Kidero bumped into the Jubilee crowed in Embakasi while campaigning and interacted with them freely without minding his political inclination.





The Nairobi Governor took to social media to celebrate his interaction with Uhuru/Ruto’s Jubilee supporters whom he said he welcomed to Canaan.





“In Embakasi this afternoon where we had a pleasant interaction with a group of Jubilee supporters and welcomed them to Canaan,” Kidero wrote on Twitter.





This comes even the latest opinion poll by Center for African Progress (CAP) indicates that Kidero (ODM and NASA) would lose terribly to his rival Mike Sonko of Jubilee.





According to the poll, Sonko would garner 53% against Kidero’s 40% to become the next Governor of Nairobi.





See photos;-











