Lord Jesus! See the PHOTOs that a popular club in downtown Nairobi shared on facebook.Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama, Photos 13:15
Thursday, August 3, 2017-A popular club in downtown Nairobi has shared crazy photos that will you speechless.
That place is Sodom and Gomorrah where men flock to satisfy their flesh.
Ladies do their thing on the poles and leave little to the imagination of revellers.Look at these photos.
This was happening on Wednesday Night.
This was happening on Wednesday Night.