Lord Jesus! See the PHOTOs that a popular club in downtown Nairobi shared on facebook.

, , 13:15

Thursday, August 3, 2017-A popular club in downtown Nairobi has shared crazy photos that will you speechless.
That place is Sodom and Gomorrah where men flock to satisfy their flesh.
Ladies do their thing on the poles and leave little to the imagination of revellers.

 This was happening on Wednesday Night.
Look at these photos.

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno