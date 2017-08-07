LADY blasts KISII men, See how this one treated her after hot S£X, KISII men should style up

Monday, August 7, 2017 -There’s this lady who has blasted Kisii men claiming that they are bedroom bullies but very stingy.

According to her, a Kisii man can feast your “Nunu” for hours and then leave you high and dry even without bus fare.

Kisii men don’t give their money easily to ladies.

They just want free “Nunus”.

This is what she posted after hot sex with a Kisii man.



