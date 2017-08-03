Kumbe JALANG’O amebeba hivi- LADIES go mad after JALANG’O exposed his big “propeller”(PHOTO)Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama 07:51
Friday, August 3, 2017-Ladies couldn’t hold their thirst after popular comedian and radio presenter, Jalang’o, accidentally exposed his big “propeller” while goofing around in a gym.
This lady noticed Jalango’s big “propeller” and she couldn’t hold her thirst.
She posted the photo on social media and other ladies couldn't hold their thirst too.
This is what she posted.
The Kenyan DAILY POST