KTN’s Betty Kyallo opens up about her failed marriage to OKARI and affair with JOHO (PHOTO)

Friday, 04 August 2017- KTN news anchor Betty Kyallo has set the record straight in an exclusive tell-all interview in the August edition of True Love Magazine.





The mother of one opens up about her separation with Dennis Okari and her affair with Mombasa governor Hassan Joho.





Taking to social media, the screen siren posted the cover of the mag and wrote:





“Fear has two meanings; Forget Everything And Run or Face Everything And Rise.



When I was faced with adversities I took the second option and as much it was a difficult one I don’t regret any bit of it.



I’m stronger, wiser, better leading a more fulfilling life with a bigger purpose.



Forget the gossip, the rumours, the lies, and mudslinging. Read My Story, My truth, this month on True Love Magazine and be inspired to live UNAPOLOGETICALLY and with No Regrets.”





Check out her stunning cover photo and keep it The Kenyan DAILY POST for the tea.



