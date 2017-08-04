Kiss FM’s ADELLE ONYANGO hits back at internet trolls over her CROOKED TEETH in epic style.

Friday, 04 August 2017- Radio presenter Adelle Onyango has responded to internet trolls making fun of her crooked teeth.





She has been the target of cyber bullying after wedding her lover Falgun Bhojak in a private wedding ceremony last week at Redhill Heights, Limuru.





However, she refused to get put down and took to Instagram on Wednesday to clap back at her haters.





She posted a photo of her lovely smile and captioned it: “these crooked teeth put together a killer smile.”





Check out the photo below.



