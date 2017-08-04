Kiss FM’s ADELLE ONYANGO hits back at internet trolls over her CROOKED TEETH in epic style.

21:16

Friday, 04 August 2017- Radio presenter Adelle Onyango has responded to internet trolls making fun of her crooked teeth.

She has been the target of cyber bullying after wedding her lover Falgun Bhojak in a private wedding ceremony last week at Redhill Heights, Limuru.

However, she refused to get put down and took to Instagram on Wednesday to clap back at her haters.

She posted a photo of her lovely smile and captioned it: “these crooked teeth put together a killer smile.”

Check out the photo below.

  
The Kenyan DAILY POST.

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno