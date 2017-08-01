KDF spokesman OWUOTH tells RAILA ODINGA and NASA to STOP NONSENSE – I am ALIVE and WELL!!

Tuesday August 1, 2017-

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) spokesman, Joseph Owuoth, has confirmed he is alive and well amid claims by National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders that he had gone missing.





Kisumu politicians led by Senator Anyang' Nyong'o had told the press that Owuoth last spoke to his sister on Monday.





"His sister Elizabeth talked to him and he was in constant mobile communication with her but when he reached around Nakuru he stopped responded," said Nyong’o.





But in a phone interview, Owuoth says: "I am at work. What is happening?

Nonsense...nonsense...I am doing fine. Tell them I am at work, everything is fine... there is nothing wrong...I have not even been to Kisumu.there is nothing to worry about..."





Also a senior KDF officer who sought anonymity said reports of Owuoth's disappearance cannot be taken seriously.





NASA's propaganda of Owuor disappearance came a few hours after IEBC ICT officer , Chris Musando was killed by unknown people in Kikuyu town.



