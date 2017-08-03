KALONZO does the unthinkable! See what he said after UHURU was heckled and stoned in Makueni

Thursday August 3, 2017 -National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate Raila Odinga’s running mate, Kalonzo Musyoka, opened up about the yesterday’s incident in which President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, were heckled and booed while on their Jubilee campaigns in Makueni.





Speaking at a rally at Suswa Grounds in Narok, Kalonzo welcomed the move by the residents to reject Uhuru and the Jubilee brigade in Ukambani, saying Kenyans were tired.





The Wiper Party leader intimated that Ukambani was a NASA stronghold and that Jubilee was not welcome.





He also castigated the President for threatening Chiefs in Makueni for allegedly supporting NASA and Raila Odinga ahead of the next week’s polls.





"Jubilee should stop threatening chiefs. There is no Jubilee vote in Ukambani. And today Uhuru was shocked when residents of Wote told him Jubilee was not welcome in the area," Kalonzo said.



