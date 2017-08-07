KABOGO reveals how UHURU is planning to rig RAILA ODINGA's victory on TUESDAY

Monday August 7, 2017-

Kiambu Governor, William Kabogo,has revealed how Jubilee government is planning to rig the August 8th General Election.





Addressing a press conference at his offices on Monday, Kabogo said Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officials are working together with police with an aim of rigging tomorrow’s election.





The arrogant governor gave an example of where he was locked from attending a meeting at Kiambu Institute of Science and Technology where all aspirants from Kiambu County had gathered on Monday.





Kabogo claimed some police and IEBC officers were intending to rig the election in favour of the Jubilee candidates.





He also urged NASA leaders to be aware of the plot because that is what the state will do in all NASA strongholds





Kabogo, who is vying as an independent, will face off with Ferdinard Waititu who is vying on a Jubilee party ticket.



